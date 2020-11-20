Share:

PESHAWAR - To deal with violence against health-care workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the working group of the community of concern for the protection of health care held its 2nd meeting here at Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar.

The meeting was facilitated by the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) under its Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative. The meeting was chaired by Dr Farooq Jamil, Special Secretary for Health and the Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr Zia-ul-Haq was the co-chair on the occasion.

The participants of the meeting discussed the status of the proposed bill for the protection of the health-care providers. The proposed law will be put before the KP cabinet for approval after which it would be submitted to the provincial assembly.

The working group also discussed the importance of improving the capacity of health-care workers, incident reporting, pre-hospital services and hospital security.

Addressing the meeting, Special Secretary of Health KP Dr Farooq appreciated the efforts of the provincial health department, the ICRC and KMU for working on the proposed bill. He emphasised the importance of this legislation in controlling violence against health-care personnel. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could take a lead role to become a model for the rest of the country in the prevention of violence against health-care workers.

The VC KMU Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq shared his views on the importance of the proposed bill and appreciated the ICRC campaign for promoting trust and respect of health-care workers, especially those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was thankful for the active participation of all members and their time and commitment to the cause.