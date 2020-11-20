Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid paid tribute to renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz and dedicated one room of the King Edward Medical University to his name on the occasion of Faiz Ahmed Faiz seminar at the KEMU here on Friday.

As a chief guest at the seminar, the minister said the family of Faiz Ahmed Faiz was rendering great services to the nation. She added the contribution of legends must be remembered by the nation as nations progress by keeping the messages of its legends alive.

“His poetry is relevant for all eras and ages. He always spoke truth bravely,” she said.

“I learnt so much from his poetry and it is a great feeling to see all family members together here, ” she added.

Provincial Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid in a group photo during a ceremony on death anniversary of renowned poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz at KIMU

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor KEMU Dr Khalid Masood Gondal said that Faiz Ahmed Faiz remained a symbol of peace and love and he enlightened the nation with his poetry.

Chairperson Faiz Ahmed Faiz Foundation Salima Hashmi, in her address, expressed gratitude to the KEMU administration for the event and said that the KEMU was a great institution for medical education.

Later, while talking to media, Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all-out efforts were being made to control corona pandemic, adding that the best quality healthcare arrangements were available at public sector hospitals. She said that Punjab was battling epidemics like polio and dengue.