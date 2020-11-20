Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has upgraded the investigation to reference, with the approval of the competent authority, on the allegations of misuse of authority and misappropriation of funds of seven annual development schemes to the tune of Rs300 million against PPP’s senior leader and former federal minister Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani and officials of Machinery Maintenance Division, Jacobabad. According to the statement issued by the NAB spokesperson, NAB Sukkar has upgraded the investigation to reference on the allegations of misuse of authority and misappropriation of funds of seven annual development schemes to the tune of Rs311,566,848/- against Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, former MNA from Jacobabad, 11 officials of Machinery Maintenance Division Khairpur and two contractors namely Imran Ali and Abdul Razzak. Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani is beneficiary of approximately Rs. 50 million from both contractors namely Imran Ali and Abdul Razzak Behrani who are main accused in the reference. In the subject case, six accused persons are already arrested in the case. The reference will be filed in the Accountability Court Sukkur in due course of time as per law.