ISLAMABAD - Naveed Sultan has been appointed as the chairman of Citi’s Institutional Clients Group (ICG). As chairman, Naveed will build and lead a new digital policy, strategy and advisory practice across all client segments. He will help the firm in its senior interactions with sovereigns, with a particular focus on emerging markets, to help strengthen relationships and to create commercial opportunities. Commenting on the appointment, Paco Ybarra, Head, Institutional Clients Group, said “Naveed has extensive international experience and profound knowledge of global markets. He is uniquely qualified to lead this new effort and I look forward to his contributions in helping grow our core business.” Naveed Sultan has extensive industry experience. He has served in roles with strategic, business management and operating responsibilities at a global level and across several geographies, and has developed diverse functional experience across corporate finance, banking, operations and technology, consumer products and transaction banking. He has also led several pioneering initiatives including Digital Money Index and the Centre for Global Finance and Technology with Imperial College. Citi’s Institutional Clients Group is comprised of diverse, talented professionals globally located in more than 100 countries, collectively representing an unparalleled international network of financial skills and capabilities. The ICG is organized into four groups: Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory, Markets and Securities Services, Private Bank and Treasury and Trade Solutions.