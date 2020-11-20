Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) has cancelled the driving licence of a bus driver, who was playing games on his cell phone while driving on motorway.

The matter came under spotlight, when the video of the driver named Baber Khan went on social media showing that he was playing game on his mobile while driving a bus.

The Inspector General of NH&MP Dr. Kaleem Imam taking notice over it referred the inquiry of the matter to Sector Commander South III. Resultantly, after identification of bus (JB 7246) of Abdulrehman Mover Company, the NH&MP sent route permit of the bus to competent authority for cancelation while license of the driver was cancelled.

A case under section 279PPC will also be registered against the driver and the owner. The Motorway police also urged the passengers to help NH&MP to identify such careless drivers and inform through helpline 130 for effective action against such elements.