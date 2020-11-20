Share:

ISLAMABAD - The closing ceremony of Pakistan and Russian joint military Exercise DRUZBHA–V was held at the National Counter Terrorism Centre near Kharian yesterday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, Russian Ambassador Danila Ganich, Inspector General Training and Evaluation Lieutenant General Sher Afgun and senior military officials from both the sides witnessed the ceremony.

Special Forces from Pakistan and Russian Federation demonstrated real-time skillful drills and procedures of counter-terrorism operations.

The two-week long Durzbha-V was conducted at Tarbela and NCTC Pabbi. During the exercise, the teams shared valuable experience in counter-terrorism domain and displayed highest standards of training and professionalism, according the military officials.