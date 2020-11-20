Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of four more innocent Kashmiris in a fake encounter outside the city of Jammu by the Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the last one year alone, Indian occupation forces have martyred more than 300 innocent Kashmiris, including women and children, in fake encounters and so-called “cordon and search” operations in complete violation of the fundamental precepts of international humanitarian law, said a foreign ministry statement.

The toxic ‘Hindutva’ ideology, preached and practiced by the RSS-BJP mix, has resulted in the systematic targeting of Kashmiri youth through extra-judicial killings, torture in custody, enforced disappearances and incarcerations under the cover of draconian laws such as Armed Forces Special Powers Act, Public Safety Act and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, it added.

Pakistan called for immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris including the four killed yesterday.

“We also urge the international community to take immediate cognizance of the rampant state terrorism being perpetrated in IIOJK and hold India accountable for its serious crimes against humanity,” the statement said.

India, it said, “must eschew the use of state-terrorism as an instrument of state policy, end its egregious violations of human rights of the Kashmiri people, and take concrete steps towards the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute as per the Resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.”