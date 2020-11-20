Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) forum on Thursday reviewed progress of the development projects of Water Sector funded by World Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, USA, France, Germany, Saudi Fund, Kuwait, and OPEC Fund for International Development (OFID). At present, 15 foreign-funded projects in Water Sector amounting to US$ 3,239 million are under implementation, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here. The Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) pertaining to Water sector (Federal) at Ministry of Economic Affairs here. The representatives of the Ministry of Water Resources, Planning Commission of Pakistan, member Water of WAPDA, representatives of PM’s Office, Finance Division and Provincial P&D Departments and Boards of Revenues attended the meeting. The minister Bakhtyar said that the potential of ongoing hydropower and water sector development projects are essential for power generation at affordable rates and sustainable development in our economy. He further highlighted that the incumbent government is focusing on construction of major dams which would fulfill our needs for water, food and energy security and in view of way long benefits towards stabilizing the economy of Pakistan.