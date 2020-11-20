Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Pakistan International Airlines on Thursday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate business community and to build cordial business relations. Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Air Marshal Arshad Malik and LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah inked MoU on behalf of their organizations. LCCI Senior Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, former Senior Vice President Khawaja Khawar Rasheed, former Vice President Mian Zahid Jawaid Ahmad and Executive Committee members were also present on the occasion. The PIA will offer special discount to the LCCI members. Speaking on the occasion, CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the efforts for improvement have started yielding results in the PIA despite the COVID 19 and other challenges. He said that PIA’s revenue has increased and showed gross profit in the months of September and October. He said that open sky policy has caused huge loss to PIA. He said that financial restructuring of PIA is well on the way and would be finalized soon. The Air Marshal further said that cargo space utilization of the airline has been increased and Boeing 777 aircraft can be used for cargo transportation. Arshad Malik said the PIA is focusing the profitable routes based on demand prospects and commercial viability.