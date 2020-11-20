Share:

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reaffirmed the government's commitment to protecting rights of the children in the country, noting that children are the most precious resource of any nation.

"The government of Pakistan is fully cognizant to its responsibilities towards our children, and is determinedly striving to ensure that child's rights to inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security" as envisaged in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child are implemented, the prime minister said in a message on the occasion of World Children's Day on Friday.

He said the Pakistani government has initiated various programs to ensure children's rights to be protected, including the establishment of a national commission on the rights of the child, and enacted various children-related acts to provide care and protection for children.

The present government has also initiated programs like health care for all, transforming education and unleashing the potential of the youth, Khan said, adding that his party's manifesto "provides for enhanced focus on childhood nutrition, child-friendly learning environment, educating our children, promoting early screening and interaction for children with disabilities."

The creation of a violence-free society and ending child abuse are among the present government's priority areas as the future of Pakistan lies with its children, he said.

"I am confident that with government organizations, civil society bodies, philanthropist establishments, human rights groups, the corporate sector and international development partners all coming together on one platform, no difficulty will be insurmountable, and very soon our children will also enjoy the same care, nurturing, protection and opportunities that are available to children in the more advanced nations of the world," Khan added.