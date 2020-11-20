Share:

ISLAMABAD - Fed­eral Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Thursday said that for first time, a Prime Minister of the country visited southern Balo­chistan in last 50 years and termed it a historic day for the people of the province which gave them a hope of devel­opment. Addressing a joint press conference here along with Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Mu­rad Saeed, she said that it was historic day for Balochistan and Paki­stan, adding that she first time saw a Prime Minister looking the entire nation with one vision. She said that 47 years back Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto visited and in­teracted with common masses of these areas. The minister said that we had targeted under served areas, adding that the development projects of these areas were important to the masses. The minister said that locals would be given top priority in the jobs.