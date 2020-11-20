Share:

MUZAFFARGARH/SARGODHA - The episode, involving mysterious disappearance of four children, including two real brothers, had a drop scene on Thursday as it came to light that they had fled their house after stealing money, police said.

According to police spokesman, the supposedly lost children namely Muhammad Muzammil, 14, his brother Mursaleen alias Mithoo, 12, their two cousins namely Muhammad Shan, 13, and Muhammad Hussein, 10, had gone to Multan on November 15 after stealing money worth Rs75,000 from their home.

Police later reunited the children with their parents after completing initial investigation.

Kalashnikov, bullets recovered from suspected motorcyclist: A Kalashnikov and 10 bullets were recovered from the possession of a bike rider by patrolling police in Mir Haji, a suburban area of Muzzafargarh, on Thursday. According to Sub-Inspector Adnan Muneer Khilji, in-charge patrolling post, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashraf Iqbal signalled a suspicious looking person, wrapped up in a mysterious shawl, and riding a bike without bearing a registration number to stop. But the latter sped away the motorcycle in an attempt to flee, but the cops managed to arrest him.

The arrested person later introduced himself as Muhammad Sheraz, son of Niaz Hussain, caste Sehrani alias Geedri, resident of Moza Fateh Sehrani. Police said it had recovered 10 bullets along with a Kalashnikov from suspect’s possession. He was booked under section 660/20 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Three suspects held during search operation in Sargodha: City police on Thursday during door-to-door search operation arrested three suspects on charges of possessing bogus documents.

According to spokesman for the Force, on the directives of DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed, police along with other law-enforcement officials conducted bio-metric identification of more than 30 people in15 houses of industrial area in Chak13 NB and adjoining areas of Saddar area, and arrested three ‘outlaws’ for possessing fake documents, while further investigation was underway till the filing of this news.

Four ‘POs’ arrested: Sargodha police arrested four ‘proclaimed offenders’ (POs) during the last 24 hours. Police said on Thursday said that teams from various police stations carried out raids in various areas of the city and arrested Munir Ahmed, Mukhtiar Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz and Hamid Ali. According to the Force, they were wanted in connection with over dozen of cases of robbery, theft, attempt to murder etc. Further investigation was underway till the filing of this story.