President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday extended condolence on the death of head of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

“My condolences to the family and followers, on the death of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi,” he said in a tweet.

The President prayed to Allah Almighty for the rest of departed soul in peace.