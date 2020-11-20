Share:

LAHORE - Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood has said that anti-Islam forces should get it loud and clear that Muslims can sacrifice their lives for their beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) but cannot tolerate blasphemy at all.

He said this while addressing the Mehfil-e-Noor event organized in connection with ongoing Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week at Jahangir tomb on Thursday. The event was organized by Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) and Archeology Department.

The Advisor said, “The sacred and glorious life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is beacon of light for entire humanity.”

The publication of blasphemous sketches in France has hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims all over the world, he added. He said that increasing trend of Islamophobia is alarming.

He said it is highly important to sensitize the world about the sanctity and respect of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

Asif Mehmood said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar decided to celebrate

Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (Peace Be Upon Him) Week in unprecedented way.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan convincingly and openly spoke about the love and devotion for the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and represented the sentiments of Muslim Ummah in

United Nations.

Punjab Tourism Secretary Ahsan Bhutta also addressed the participants of Mahfil-e-Noor while Professor Rufai Raoof and Qawal Asif Santoo presented spiritual performance.

Darood Pak and Naats were also recited.