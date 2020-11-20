Share:

Yesterday when I sat in my usual Uber ride to get to work in the morning, I was quite pleasantly surprised at seeing a neatly installed shield separating me and the driver in the car. It seems like the ride-hailing app has designed the separator sheets as an added protection to curb the chances of Covid-19 transmission between our riders and the drivers. This comes at a very important time, since we have been hearing of a stronger, more vicious second wave of Covid-19 that seems to be arriving in Pakistan. While I don’t see much of the Covid related SOPs being followed here, the news does show a surge in infections and that’s quite alarming. Kudos to these transport services that are innovating in new ways to help us keep going in this new normal.

GULSHAN NAZ,

Karachi.