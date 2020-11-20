Share:

LAHORE - ‘One nation, one curriculum, one book” is dangerous education policy of the federal government; it is unacceptable not only to the publishers but it will snub the minds of our children. It will prove a reverse gear of the whole nation. The government must take the decision back as soon as possible otherwise we will launch a country wide protest.’

This was said by the speakers addressing to a gathering that thousands of workers associated with printing and publishing industry would be affected.

On Thursday, Textbook Publishers Association Pakistan, Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Urdu Bazaar Lahore, New All Printers Welfare Association, New Book Binders Association and others staged a protest in Urdu Bazaar against the recent education policy of “single book” declared by the Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood in and out the National Assembly.

The protesters were highly charged. They raised the slogans against the government. Fawaz Niaz, President Textbook Publishers Association (PTA) said that the new education policy is devoid of wisdom. It will snub the creativity of students. “Single book policy is directly affecting to the publishers and book sellers whose old stock is still lying in warehouses.” He expressed his deep concern. Fawaz Niaz said that around 2 million people would be unemployed if “One nation, one curriculum, one book” policy is implemented.

He reminded that Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to create one crore jobs in the country but the recent policy of Education Ministry is rather going to increase unemployment in a great number in the country.

It is ‘economic murder’ of publishers, printers, writers, book binders, sellers etc. “ If the government doesn’t take the decision back by November 24, we will begin a country wide protest against Imran Khan’s government”, he warned. Addressing to the gathering and then talking to media, President TPA said that the government’s decision regarding new education policy is entirely one-sided and publishers, who are utmost important stakeholder, have not been taken into confidence.

Khalid Parvaiz, President Anjuman-e-Tajiraan Urdu Bazaar said that ‘ single book’ policy is not ours; these people intend to implement the agenda of our enemies.

‘In the name of same curriculum, this new education policy is in fact a monopoly of certain people,’ he added.

Khalid Parvaiz said that if the government doesn’t fulfill our demands we will resist with great power.

He also demanded the prompt resignation of both federal and provincial education ministers.

Tajir Dost Group, Medicine Market Association and others also showed solidarity with the protesters on this occasion.