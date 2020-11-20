Share:

LAHORE - Government of the Punjab has taken steps to raise the standard of education.

In the results of these steps soon the ranking of Pakistani universities will be enhanced at international level. Government has decided to upgradation of existing universities for the said purpose huge funds will be allocated in coming budget. Minister Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun expressed these views while addressing unveiling ceremony of the logo of hundred-year celebrations of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), Lahore.

Minister also unveiled a model of Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal presented by Iranian Consulate to the University. Consulate General Iran Muhammad Raza Nazri and Director Iran Culture Akbar Razai Fareed also participated the event. Minister Higher Education said that education is the priority of present government. To raise the standard of Pakistani universities government has chalked out a comprehensive plan.

He said that government has decided to established new universities in all districts of Punjab at the same time government is also working on raising the standard of already existing universities on international level. Due to these sincere efforts soon ranking of the universities of Punjab will be improved. For the said purpose government will provide all resources to the university administration.

Vice-Chancellor LCWU Prof Dr Bushra Mirza highlighted the history and achievements of the university and said that we are going to celebrate hundred-year in next year.

For this purpose today we are together to unveil the logo of hundred-year celebrations.

This logo will be displayed in all ceremonies and activities in next year. Consulate General Iran Muhammad Raza Nazri said that there are close brotherly relationships between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal is an internationally recognized personality who has a lot of popularity among the Irani people.

Many roads and places in Iran are named on Hazrat Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

At the end of the event, Minister Higher Education distributed certificates among the position holders of logo competition.