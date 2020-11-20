Share:

ISLAMABAD - Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad being top ranked federal university and member institution of the COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence (CCoE) would play an effective role in bringing technology to Pakistan.

It was assured by Vice-Chancellor Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad and Chairman Vice Chancellor Committee Prof. Dr Muhammad Ali Shah during a meeting with Sohail Mahmood Foreign Secretary of Pakistan and Prof. Dr Muhammad Iqbal Chaudhary Coordinator General COMSTECH at COMSTECH Headquarters Islamabad.

He informed that QAU had already established a committee comprising of senior scientists for effective liaison with COMSTECH.

He also highlighted importance of collaborative research, joint degree programmes and exchange of faculty as well as students among higher education institutions of Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

Murtaza Noor Advisor COMSTECH on Media/Linkages and Secretary General QAU Alumni Association was also present on the occasion.

Speaking on occasion, Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Choudhary, said the purpose of CCoE is to put our efforts to achieve excellence in partnership. He said that Pakistan has done a lot in the area of science and technology and now it is time reap the benefit by showcasing Pakistan. He said that this forum would bring technology to Pakistan and would help in internationalisation of the areas of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

CCoE is launched under the “Science Diplomacy Initiative” of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Government of Pakistan. Sohail Mahmood, Foreign Secretary of Pakistan said that the higher education institutions are shaping the future of Pakistan.

He said that the CCoE initiative is conceived to provide the platform to the leading universities of Pakistan and the universities of the OIC member states to cooperate, collaborate and showcase their achievements. The Foreign Secretary appreciated the decades-long contribution of Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad.