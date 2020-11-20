Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 78 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 160.61 against the previous day’s closing of Rs159.83. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 159.5 and Rs 160.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 21 paisas and closed at Rs 190.11 against the last day’s trading of Rs 189.90, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.54, whereas a decrease of 19 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs212.14 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.33. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 21 paisas each to close at Rs43.72 and Rs42.82 respectively.