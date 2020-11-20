Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Thursday adjourned post-arrest bail plea of Pakistan People Party (PPP) central leader Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah.

A three-member bench of the apex headed by Justice Mushir Alam conducted hearing of the appeals of Syed Khursheed Shah and his son and decided to club the PPP MNA’s application with other bail pleas.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had also approached the Supreme Court against the decision to grant bail to Syed Khurshid Shah’s son-in-law, wife and others. Raza Rabbani Advocate, representing Khursheed Shah, contended before the court that his client was accused in 2001 case for having assets beyond known means. He said that the investigation could not be completed in the last 20 years. He said that 16 persons in this case had been released on bail in 2018.

Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) informed that many accused escaped after getting bail. Raza Rabbani said that his client is behind the bars for the last many months. He said that the NAB has determined the properties’ price more than the actual rates.

According to the NAB, on receipt of multiple complaints against the petitioner Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah that he was richest man in the Sindh beyond his known sources of income, the anti-graft watchdog conducted inquiry and investigation whereby collected the evidence against him and filed a reference in NAB Court Sukkur.

He was nominated as the accused No 1 in the Reference No 17/2019 along with seventeen others. The petitioner/ accused in connivance with other co-accused persons accumulated assets beyond their known sources to the tune of Rs 1,229,449,803, which are disproportionate to their known sources of income.

Later, the apex court adjourned the hearing for two weeks.