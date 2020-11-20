Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Thursday rejected the bail plea of accused Faizullah involved in murder of three people including his brother over a property dispute. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case. The court also canceled the bail of accused Alam Zaib who was released on bail. Police arrested accused Alam Zaib from the court premises. During the course of proceedings, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said police arrested five armed accused red-handed from the crime scene on May 9. The counsel for the accused said according to the First Information Report, it was not proved that the accused killed three persons. Upon this Justice Tariq Masood responded that when the police officer reached at the spot, three dead bodies were lying on ground and the accused was standing armed. He asked what did prove this. The judge asked what was stated in the forensic report of arms. Arshad Yousafzai, Prosecutor General Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa replied that according to the forensic report, the firing was carried out with the pistols of Faizullah and Alam Zaib. Weapons, including two pistols and a Kalashnikov, were recovered from the accused, he added.