islamabad - It was announced that the fifth film in the Scream series will be called Scream - leaving many fans unhappy. The movie’s title was revealed by creator of the franchise Kevin Williamson, who announced the news on social media, also informing fans that filming had wrapped.

‘That’s a wrap on Scream, which I’m excited to announce is the official title of the next film!’ Kevin penned - shunning presumptions that it would be called Scream 5. The original chapter in the franchise, written by Williamson and released in 1996, was called Scream, with the sequels following the pattern of Scream 2, Scream 3, and Scream 4.

As the fifth film was revealed to be a continuation of the story - with original cast Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning to their roles - fans presumed it would be named Scream 5. And many were left annoyed at the news that there will now be two films in the series with the same title.