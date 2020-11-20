Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged the opposition to reconsider its decision of holding public rallies for the sake of protecting people's lives from coronavirus. In a tweet yesterday, he said that the COVID-19 pandemic is a national issue, which should not be ignored for the sake of politicking. He said that the Opposition had been calling for completing lockdown during the first wave of COVID-19 pandemic and now it should not take U-a turn from its previous stance.