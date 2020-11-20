Share:

BADIN/MIRPURKHAS - On call of Sindh Tarqi Pasand Party, shutter down strike was observed in Badin and Mirpurkhas districts against brutal torture and murder of STP vice Chairman, Altaf Jaskani in Tando Allahyar by unknown and unidentified armed persons on Thursday.

The different cities and towns of districts remained closed while main shopping centres and bazaars completely shut down shops.

The traffic was moving on the roads but traffic from far-flung areas was low in number.

While workers and office bearers of STP Badin held protest demonstration in front of Badin press club against murder of senior leader of STP led by Ghulam Qadir Muradani, Hakim Umrani, Younis Siyal, GM Khoso, Dildar Umrani and others. While talking protestors said some elements intended to hurdle their struggle but they would continue their efforts for the rights of Sindh and people of the province. They demanded arrest of culprits involved in murder of Altaf Jaskani.

The shutter down strike was observed in Tando Bago, Talhar,Matli, Golarchi, Kadhan, Pangrio, Khoski,Nindo, Seerani, Kario Ghanwar, Shadi Large, Malkani, Dei, Rajo Khanani, Tando Ghulam Ali and other localities of the district.