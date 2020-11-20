Share:

Lahore - Punjab Minister Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal launched first ever official Job Portal of the Province for TVET sector ‘Skills Punjab Job Portal’, developed and designed by the Technical & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), here Thursday at TEVTA Secretariat, during a simple ceremony. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that the portal was an important initiative of TEVTA towards realisation of the policy of PM Imran Khan under the guidance of CM Usman Buzdar for provision of job opportunities to the youth. TEVTA was taking rapid strides towards progress and growth under the leadership of its Chairperson Ali Salman who deserves appreciation, along with his team, for making efforts for bridging up the gap between the prospective employers and skilled youth through development of the Job Portal, said the minister. Ali Salman said establishment of Job Portal was a significant step towards the New Skill Eco System of TEVTA which envisages introduction of demand driven quality training and provision of economic opportunities for students upon completion of training. The portal will facilitate the prospective employees and skilled workforce to interact on this platform for mutual benefit culminating in provision of employment to job seekers and selection of right stuff by the employers. The platform will help maintain a data bank of TVET certified skilled work force of the Province and has the potential to serve CPEC and other major projects across the country by facilitating selection of right man for the job with the help of valuable data available on the portal, he said. GM Procurement Aamir Aziz giving details about the portal said that besides TEVTA graduates; it will allow TVET graduates of PVTC, PSDF and all registered private Technical & Vocational Training Institutes of the Province to benefit from the system. It facilitates registration through mobile & e-mail, easy employer registration, single click application submission, auto match-making with jobs and several other important features.