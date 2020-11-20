Share:

Peshawar - In order to overcome shortage of human resource in healthcare facilities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, especially of the far-flung districts, in minimum possible timer period, it has been decided in principle to hire doctors and other health professionals on ad-hoc and contract basis.

The decision was taken in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan. The meeting also decided to devolve the posting/transfer powers of health staff, except the top management posts, to the department level with the aim to bring in more efficiency in the management of the department. The meeting also decided to constitute a committee headed by Secretary Establishment to come up with feasible proposals to remove complications involved in the posting/transfer of health professionals and to make the same easier.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Chief Minister said that strengthening of health sector was one of the top most priorities of his government. He said the provincial government would take all possible steps to this effect.

Mahmood Khan directed the authority concerned to find out solutions to strengthen the healthcare system to ensure quality health services to the people at their doorsteps. He assured that the government would provide all required financial resources on priority basis to strengthen the healthcare system.

KP Health Minister Taimur Jhagra, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Establishment Mutahir Zeb, Secretary Law Masood Ahmad and other relevant authorities also attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the total sanctioned strength of health professionals, vacant positions of medical staff, issues in the timely recruitment of staff, negative impacts of delay in recruitment process of health professionals on the overall services delivery, administrative issues at district level and other matters related to the services delivery in health sector.

The meeting agreed in principle to the proposal of introducing Locum System and recruitment of medical staff on ad-hoc and contract basis so that deficiency of doctors and other allied staff in public hospitals of the selected districts could be fulfilled as soon as possible. It was also decided to constitute committees at provincial and district level to this effect.

Matter regarding increase in the upper age limit for the recruitment of medical officers, strengthening of management system of hospitals and empowering the District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents also came under discussion and concern quarters were directed to submit feasible proposals in this regard.