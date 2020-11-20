Share:

LAHORE - Tehreek Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi breathed his last Thursday due to breathing problem and high fever.

The 54 year firebrand cleric has left behind a widow, two sons and two daughters.

As per TLP leaders, Rizvi had been suffering from fever for the last few days, which he apparently caught during his two days sit-in at Faizabad in Rawalpindi.

On Thursday, his condition suddenly deteriorated and he almost fainted in the evening and fever increased.

He was taken to Sheikh Zayed Hospital but, according to hospital sources, was pronounced dead on reaching in the emergency ward. His aides took him to a private hospital but the doctors there were also unable to do anything as they too, declared him dead. The TLP leadership was in a consultation meeting till the filing of this report regarding announcing the burial time and place.

The sudden rise of firebrand speaker, Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi, in country’s politics four years back shook up country’s political scene as a large majority of Ahle Sunnat population which was opposed to government policies on blasphemy issue became his followers.

This benefitted his party TLP in 2018 elections, when it became the fifth largest party in terms of votes polled as it bagged over 2.2 million votes.

These results proved the PML-N leadership’s allegations that TLP and Khadim Hussain Rizvi were launched to divide party’s vote bank.

The TLP was originally founded as a religious, non-political organization, but was turned into a political party before 2018 elections.

Born on June 22, 1966 in district Attock, Khadim Hussain Rizvi received basic education from various seminaries in Rawalpindi and Jehlum before settling in Lahore and completing Dars-e-Nizami from Jamia Nizamia Rizvia.

He later began teaching at the same seminary besides specializing in Hadith, Arabic Grammar, Logic, and other subjects.

He became paralyzed waste down as a result of a road accident in mid-90s.

Since then he has always been on a wheelchair, supported by aides and family members.

A number of political and religious leaders have expressed shock and sorrow over his sudden death and expressed condolences with the family.

These included PM’s Advisor on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, PTI Senator Faisal Javed, JUP leader Qari Zawwar Bahadur, Pir Ijaz Hashmi, Shah Anas Noorani, former Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain, Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Parvaiz Elahi, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Ch Moonis Elahi and others.