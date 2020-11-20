Share:

ISLAMABAD - Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred and another sustained bullet injuries as some terrorists attacked a checkpost in South Waziristan’s Pash Ziarat area late Wednesday night, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate yesterday.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Matloob Alam and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat.

“Terrorists fired on security forces check post near Pash Ziarat, South Wazirstan late last night. Security forces promptly responded. During the exchange of fire, 2 soldiers Havaldar Matloob Alam, age 32 years, and Sepoy Suleman Shaukat, aged 25 years, embraced shahadat while a soldier got injured,” said the ISPR press release. It further said that, later, the security forces carried out an operation to clear the area.