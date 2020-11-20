Share:

LAHORE - Former ICC umpire Khizer Hayat has condoled the death of former PCB head curator Haji Bashir Ahmad. Khizer Thursday remembered his early days of umpiring, when Haji Bashir taught him how to mark pitch and prepare it. “Bashir was my teacher in pitch marking and its preparation. He was a humble and soft spoken person who always helped and guided people in his life. He was internationally known due to his expertise while he also prepared pitches in UAE, Singapore and other Asian cricket developing countries,” he said. Khizer prayed to Allah Almighty that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.