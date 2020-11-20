Share:

ISLAMABAD - The United States yesterday appreciated Pakistan’s relentless support for the Afghan peace process and contributions for conflict prevention in the region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate, US Chargé d’Affaires Angela Aggeler called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi.

It said, during the meeting, regional security situation and Afghan peace process was discussed. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and relentless support provided in the Afghan peace process and assured US continuous assistance for common cause of peace in Afghanistan, the ISPR said further.