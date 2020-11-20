Share:

ISLAMABAD - Waziristan Azmarai, a team from Waziristan, won the National Taekwondo Championship while the KP finished runners-up. The National Taekwondo Championship was held at Cadet College Spinkai, South Waziristan, where 8 teams from all provinces, AJK, GB and ICT took part. The event was organized under the auspices of Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTF), according to the Inter-Services Public Relations directorate (ISPR). More than 200 athletes from across Pakistan participated in one of the biggest taekwondo event of its kind in Waziristan, which was organised by FC KP (South) to provide opportunities to the local youth to compete at par with sportsmen from other provinces at national level.