Share:

ISLAMABAD - Like other parts of the globe,United Nations’ (UN) Universal Children’s Day will be marked on November 20 across the globe including Pakistan to promote international togetherness and aware­ness among children worldwide.

UNICEF, the United Nations Children’s Fund, promotes and coordi­nates this special day, which also works towards improving children’s wel­fare. World Children’s Day is UNICEF’s annual day of action for children, by children. According to UNICEF, this year, the CO­VID-19 crisis has resulted in a child rights crisis. The costs of the pandemic for children are immediate and, if unaddressed, may last a lifetime. It’s time for generations to come together to reimagine the type of world we want to create. On 20 November, kids will reimagine a bet­ter world.

Universal Children’s Day promotes the wel­fare of and understand­ing between children.

Many schools and other educational institutions make a special effort to inform children of their rights according to the Declaration of the Rights of the Child and the Con­vention on the Rights of the Child. Teachers stimu­late their pupils to think about the differences between themselves and others and explain the idea of “rights”. In coun­tries where the rights of children are generally well-respected, teachers may draw attention to situations in countries where this is not the case.