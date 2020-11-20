Share:

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Sherbaz Bilour on Thursday asked the young entrepreneurs and new business start-ups to adopt modern techniques and information technology to promote and market their handicrafts and manufacturing products in a befitting manner.

Sherbaz Bilour expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of the SCCI Standing Committee on youth entrepreneurs here at chamber house. Chairman of the committee, Sanan Sethi, former senior vice president Eng Saad Khan, former vice president Haris Mufti, the committee vice chairman Asad Ishfaq, young business people and new business start-ups also attended the meeting.

A youth leader on the occasion, through a multimedia presentation informed the participants about the initiatives taken for development of young entrepreneurship, welfare and other areas and various projects, guidance for new business start-ups. The participants made a demand for setting up a business facilitation centre for young businessmen in order to guide them any difficulties and irritants being faced in starting their new businesses.

The SCCI president urged the government to take steps to facilitate the young businesspersons. Furthermore, he stressed the need for serious efforts for development information and digitisation, which would help bring economic stability and do businesses through modern tools and ways.

Terming the youth, a prime source of development and radiant future of the country, Sherbaz said the government should extend financial assistance to young businesspersons and take steps for their capacity building, so it would be fruitful to bring economic prosperity and development in Pakistan.

Earlier, the SCCI former SVP, Eng Saad Khan, ex-vice president Haris Mufti and the committee chairman Sanan Sethi also spoke on the occasion.