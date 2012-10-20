Punjab Governor Sardar Latif Khan Khosa said on Friday that another writer like Saadat Hasan Manto was needed to counter Talibanisation in the country. Addressing a special sitting organised at Alhamra Hall by the Pakistan Academy of Letters to pay tribute to the great fiction writer, Khosa announced that the federal government would establish a museum at Manto’s residence and also declare it as a national heritage.
Another Manto needed to counter Talibanisation
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus