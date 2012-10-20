SHEIKHUPURA - The democratic institutions can only be strengthened with 70 to 80 percent of voters' turnout in the elections. It was stated by DCO Zahid Akhtar Zaman while presiding over a seminar organized under the aegis of District Election Commission on the eve of National Voters Day. DO Social Welfare Rana Shahid, DO Education Matiur Rehman, District Election Commissioner Muhammad Abdullah representative of different NGO,s including Lok Sanjh, Ehsas and Bedari were also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, MPA Pir Ashraf Rasool said that weak democracy is better than strongest dictatorship and genuine leadership could only be emerged with better turn out in the elections.

SECTION 144 IMPOSED: TMA Administrator Kiran Khurshid has imposed a ban Under Section 144 on the sale of sacrificial animals in city except on the three sale points established by the Tehsil Municipal Administration. As per notification, three sale points had been set up at Sargodha Road By-Pass, Ghazi Minara Truck Stand and Kot Ranjeet point.

It was stated TMA Administrator while talking to this scribe here on the other day. TMO Abdul Sattar Ghaffar, TOI&S Javed Iqbal, TOR Muhammad Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion. Kiran Khursheed said that all out efforts would be made to facilitate the traders of sacrificial animals.

She warned the TMA staffers to avoid to disturbing the traders and cooperate with them during sales of sacrificial animals. While local police would also be deployed in and around the all sales point to avoid robberies and save from swindlers, she added.