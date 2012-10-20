The Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) in 2002 emerged out of thin air as the third largest bloc in the National Assembly and ruled over the KP. That is not going to happen with the present state of disunity in the prospective alliance. Chances of a merger are there but remote given how coolly Maulana Fazlur Rahman talked about the issue. He gave off the vibe that he was still looking forward to welcoming the JI but not enthusiastically enough to ignite any real hope.

With the divisions marking the coalition, the vote will be split among the religious parties and as such the alliance that is claiming to stand together as a single political entity will remain a far-fetched imagination, which together holds demonstrably sizeable street power. Contesting elections separately, they have been unable to translate their popularity into success. The religious parties only chance might be the MMA to make any worthwhile impact on the coming polls. But while it prepares for elections, the MMA must also worry about how it would bring about good governance as their past rule in the KP is hardly a good example.