TOBA TEK SINGH/ SIALKOT

A youth and a minor boy were sodomised in separate incidents occurred in different areas here on Saturday.

According to details, a 16-year-old youth was allegedly sodomised after forcing him to drink wine here in Kamalia.

According to the Kamalia City Police, Hassan Raza, a resident of Nia Bazaar area was taken away by his friend Ghulam. The accused tied him with ropes after forcing him to consume wine and then sodomised him in Mohallah Roshan Shahwala. The boy was admitted in Kamalia THQ Hospital from where he was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in critical condition. The police have registered a case. Similarly in Sialkot, a four-year-old minor child identified as Abdul Rehman was allegedly molested criminally by the local mosque’s Khateeb in village Chitti Sheikhaan-Muradpur, Sialkot tehsil here on Saturday. Reportedly, local labourer Muhammad Iqbal’s minor son Abdul Rehman would go to local mosque for getting religious education. On Saturday, the mosque’s Khateeb namely Qari Tayyub allegedly molested the child criminally, in his private room adjacent to the mosque. Senior police officials said that after listening to screams of the child, locals gathered there due to which the accused fled away.

The child was admitted to Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital where doctors have described his condition as critical. The Muradpur have registered a case with no arrest in this regard