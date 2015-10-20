Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority’s operation against nonconforming use of residential buildings continues as the CDA sealed 11 more houses in sectors F-6, F-7 and F-8 of the federal capital.

The operation is being carried out jointly by building control section, enforcement directorate and other relevant formations of the CDA in the presence of CDA senior special magistrate.

During the recent operation, house number 36 in sector F-6/1 at Nazim-ud-Din Road (furniture showroom) and house number 20 located at Nazimuddin Road in sector F-6/4 (furniture showroom) were sealed for violating Islamabad Residential Sectors Zoning Regulation-2005. Similarly House number 1, street number 50, in sector F-7/4 (Kamdani Boutique), house number 20 located in street number 41 of sector F-7/1 (furniture showroom), house number 2 located at street number 37 of sector F-7/1 (innovation showroom), house number 48 located at Nazim-ud-Din Road in sector F-7/4 (Marvellous Furniture Showroom), house number 17, street number 18, sector F-7/2 (warehouse/departmental store) and house number 25, street 13 of sector F-7/2 (beauty parlour/boutique/gym) were sealed for using residential premises for commercial ventures.

The CDA also carried out crackdown on the violators in sector F-8 of the city and sealed house number 1 of street 5 located in sector F-8/3 (NM Furniture), house number 1-A of street 5 in sector F-8/3 (Casabela Furniture) and house number 90-A on Nazim-ud-Din Road, sector F-8/4 (furniture showroom). The CDA has warned general public to end nonconforming use from residential premises immediately to avoid sealing and heavy fines.

Separately, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) will provide the Capital Development Authority technical assistance and services for balloting of plots and allocation of plot numbers for the affectees so as to ensure transparency.

This was decided in a meeting between chairman NADRA and chairman CDA yesterday here at CDA Headquarters. The NADRA will also cooperate with the CDA to improve the facilities provided by the Authority at its under-construction citizen facilitation centre.

Sources in the CDA told The Nation that NADRA will develop software to help CDA in balloting and other issues relating to the allotment of plots.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman CDA Maroof Afzal said that One Window Directorate (OWO) is functioning in an efficient manner and providing the best facilities to the visitors. He added that OWO is functioning in a systematic way and addressing all kinds of grievances of the complainants timely. The meeting was apprised that with the up-gradation of OWO, qualified and professionally sound officials have been deputed in the OWO Directorate to serve and steer the visitors to the best of their satisfaction. The OWO Directorate maintains record of the applicants and complainants on daily basis and addresses these complaints promptly. A daily progress report is being submitted to Chairman CDA, said CDA officials yesterday.

The meeting was apprised the CDA is going to establish a citizen facilitation centre in Sector G-7. The construction work on the facilitation centre would be completed within the next two months. The CDA, district administration and other concerned departments would function together under one roof to resolve day-to-day issues of the public.

Earlier, the ministry of interior had directed the CDA for seeking help of NADRA for resolving the pubic grievances in an effective manner.