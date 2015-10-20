LAHORE: PPP legislator Faiza Malik yesterday submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly secretariat asking the federal government to take up the issue of Shiv Sena’s unfair treatment of the PCB officials in New Delhi at the highest available forums. Condemning the Hindu extremist organization, Shiv Sena for sabotaging an important meeting between cricket officials of the two cricket boards, the resolution has demanded of the federal government to summon the Indian High Commissioner to lodge strong protest over the issue. It also asks the federal government to raise the issue at the United Nations to get Shiv Sena declared a terrorists organisation. Punjab Assembly is expected to meet after Ashura.–Staff Reporter