KASUR

The district police nailed 500 proclaimed offenders, 130 court absconders and killed 11 most wanted outlaws during the past 45 days.

DPO Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi stated while sharing performance of the police since he has taken over office of the DPO Kasur.

He said that during the past month and half, special measures were adopted on war-footing to maintain law and order and rein in the criminals.

“This strategy and our strenuous efforts paid back and most notorious outlaws were either nailed down or met their fate,” he pointed out. Underlining public cooperation, the DPO declared that without citizens help and cooperation, the police could never be able to win the war against criminals and anti-state elements. “Look, during this short period, we revisited our strategy and redrew out priorities to comp up to the public expectations by ensure law and order,” he went on to say, and added the police vigorously followed the strategy that was designed to purge the district of criminals and build confidence of the masses. “We succeeded in our aims....... at least 85 to 90 percent, if not cent percent and today there is a tangible change across the district and that is our success,” Mr Rizvi detailed. He said that the police have arrested 500 proclaimed offenders and 130 court absconders in just 45 days, adding that 11 outlaws, who had been a sign of terror, were killed in shootouts with police in different areas.

In its campaign against illegal weapons, the district police registered 204 cases against the accused and recovered 11 rifles, 35 guns, 162 pistols/revolvers, magazines and other ammunition.

Similarly, in a vigorous anti-narcotics drive, the police have registered 186 cases and seized 5 kg of heroin, 36 kg of chars, one kg of opium, 3,000 bottles of liquor, 175 litre alcohol and unearth running distilleries during past 45 days,” the DPO informed. He said that the accused arrested during the campaign have been produced courts after completion of challans.

DPO Rizvi said that the police also busted seven criminals gangs and arrested 18 notorious outlaws, adding that the police also recovered booty worth Rs7.2 million from the outlaws.

Ali Nasir Rizvi reiterated the police resolve to protect of life and property of the common man. “Revolutionary steps have been taken for the first time in the district to let the public feel secured and interact their problems with the police; We have establishment of Mohafiz Force, Homicide Investigation Unit and Crime Fighters Unit in Kasur district to investigate and eliminate crime on scientific lines,” the DPO elaborated.

Mr Rizvi declared that no effort would be spare for the provision of justice to the masses, adding that no leniency would be shown to black sheep in the police department. “The police department is being reorganised to build its capacity and make deliver,” he said.

Meanwhile, social, religious and political circles of Kasur have lauded the efforts of the DPO Kasur and have expressed satisfaction over the police performance.