MIRPURKHAS - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) district in-charge Mujibul Haq has blamed that the federal government was removing the illegal encroachments in Islamabad and other big cities.

He said that the government also arrested Mansha but unfortunately neglecting the land mafia persons who had occupied the welfare plots and land of Sindh road transport corporation SRTC depot under the strict security of private guards.

Speaking at the press conference held here on Friday at MQM P Mirpurkhas district office. On this occasion members of the district committee were also present.

He alleged that under a deep conspiracy land of Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas (MCM) and its welfare plot had been occupied by the land mafia owing to silence role of MCM chairman, chief municipal officer and other officers. He blamed that officers of the MCM had received huge money for paying silence role over illegal occupation of the MCM.

He demanded the prime minister, chief justice, Sindh chief minister and other authorities to take immediate notice into this matter, immediately order to remove the illegal possession and stop the construction at those place and punish the responsible officers of the MCM and land mafia persons without any delay otherwise masses would make accountability of the concerned officers.

OUR STAFF REPORTER