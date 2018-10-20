Share:

MOSCOW:- A ban on full face-veils for women, or niqabs, has been introduced in Algeria, prompting a mixed reaction from the mostly Islamic nation, local media reported. The Directorate General for the Civil Service imposed the ban on the niqab and other face covers at work "in the interest of the public and for security reasons," Sky News Arabia said. The majority of the population reportedly applauded new rules. But the ban was criticized by female teachers who want to be able to wear the traditional Muslim veil at school.

Ban on full-face veils has been recently introduced in a number of European countries, in particular, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, France, the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland.