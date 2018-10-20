Share:

rawalpindi - Anti Narcotics Force Pakistan seized 2608.595 Kgs narcotics valuing Rs 2.144 Billion internationally, arrested 17 culprits including 2 ladies involved in drug smuggling and impounded 9 vehicles conducting 16 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country. The seized drugs comprised of 2578.12 Kg Hashish, 11.15 Kg Opium, 16.965 Kg Heroin, 7.575 Kg Amphetamine and 800 Gram Methamphetamine.

ANF Rawalpindi arrested Khaista Rehman and his female accomplice Lal Bibi, both residents of Karachi, from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 3.170 Kg Amphetamine soaked in clothes present in their trolley bag.

The arrested accused intended to fly for KSA by Etihad Airlines flight No. 615.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Sher resident of Upper dir from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 465 Gram Heroin from his personal possession. The arrested accused intended to fly for Dubai by PIA flight No. PK-233. In third operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Babar Khan resident of Mansehra from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 805 Gram Amphetamine from his trolley bag. The arrested accused intended to fly for

Riyadh (KSA) by Shaheen Airlines flight No. PA-274. In fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car from Attock Petrol Pump, T-Chowk, Islamabad and recovered 4.800 Kg Hashish from trunk of the vehicle. Two persons onboard Fazal Mehmood & Niaz Khan were arrested from the vehicle during the operation. In fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Muhammad Naqash resident of Swabi from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 980 Gram Amphetamine from his travelling bag. The arrested accused intended to fly for

Madina (KSA) by PIA flight No. PK-713. In sixth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Hiace from opposite Skyways Bus Stand, Faizabad, Rawalpindi and recovered 10 Kg Opium concealed in CNG Cylinder of the vehicle.

A person onboard Hazrat Ali resident of Mohmand Agency was also arrested during the operation. In seventh operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla from Missile Chowk, F-10, Islamabad and recovered 3.600 Kg Hashish from truck of the car.

Two accused Taj Muhammad & Daulat Khan, both residents of Mohmand Agency, were arrested from the vehicle during the operation.