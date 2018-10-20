Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has said that the successful “Zarb-e-Azb” and “Raddul Fasaad” operations and the border fencing with the neighbouring country Afghanistan not only reduced crime graph in the province but also led to almost uprooting of terrorists and dismantling their chain of command.

“We are at the advance stage of implementation on National Action Plan. Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has introduced a pro-people model of good governance and transparency in the province. People of this province were realising visible change due to efforts of provincial government for reforms in public sector institutions, transparent governance, uniform development strategy and improved law and order situation in the province. We are also working on the mainstreaming of the people of seven new districts. Extension of public sector institutions and social services to the new districts was also in progress,” he said. The initiatives and reforms taken by PTI provincial government would lead to the bright and prosperous future of this province, he added.

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of “National Security and War Course 2019” of the National Defence University Islamabad at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

The 250-member delegation comprised Chief Instructor of National Security and War Course Maj Gen Aiman Bilal, the participants of course, faculty members, officers of armed forces and senior military officers from friendly countries.

Provincial ministers Muhammad Atif Khan, Shahram Tarakai, Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, administrative secretaries of different provincial departments, Inspector General Police and others were also present on this occasion.

Secretary Planning and Development Shahab Ali Shah briefed the participants about profile of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, its geographical importance, natural resources and potential of tourism in the province. He also briefed them about the government’s priorities, initiatives and their output in different sectors including health, education, energy, environment, road communication, agriculture and e-governance system.

Shah also threw light on the budget for fiscal year 2018-19 and development strategy of provincial government. The participants were also briefed in detail by the administrative secretaries about their respective departments.

The chief minister welcomed the participants of National Security and War Course and gave them a quick run-down of the provincial government’s efforts for good governance, transparency at all levels and the improved law and order situation in the province.

He said the provincial government has sensitised the law enforcing agencies for better law and order situation in the province. However, the operations “Zarb-e-Azb” and “Radul Fasad” and the border fencing with the neighbouring country Afghanistan made a sharp decline in the terrorism-related incidents, brought down crime rate and dismantled the chain of command of terrorists in the province and country. These efforts restored peace in the province, he added.

Mehmood Khan said this province was at the advance stage of implementation on National Action Plan. The combined efforts of armed forces, National Counter Terrorism Authority and Ministry of Interior in the process of implementation on National Action Plan in the province were supported by the people.

He also talked about the merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and said after the Constitutional Amendment, the seven new districts of erstwhile FATA have become part of the province. The merger has taken place and we are planning the extension of public sector institutions and social services to the people of the new districts. We need resources for the merger and we have been assured all out support by the federal government. We are working on mainstreaming the people of seven new districts.

The chief minister said that his government was fully committed for rapid development of the province. A comprehensive development strategy has also been devised in the backdrop of CPEC. He said we were aware of our responsibilities for the provision of security to foreigners and installations on entire route of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also revealed that the province had already raised a special unit for the safety and security of CPEC.

Our government also ensured total impartiality, neutrality and fair play in the by-elections and provided a peaceful environment for these by-elections, he said.

The participants appreciated the provincial government for improved governance and reform initiatives and hoped that provincial government would continue its efforts for development and prosperity of the people of the province.