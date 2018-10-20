Share:

RAWALPINDI - The 11-member Pakistan Army team has won gold medal for the fourth consecutive time in the world’s toughest Cambrian Patrol competition held at Wales, UK.

Pakistani team was from a Battalion of Northern Light Infantry, the brave soldiers from Pakistan’s Gilgit-Baltistan, said a press release issued here on Friday by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

As many as 134 teams from 31 countries are participating in the two-week long competition, which started on October 8.

Cambrian Patrol is mission and task-oriented patrolling exercise of 48 hours during which participants of patrolling team cover 60 kilometres carrying 25 kilograms.