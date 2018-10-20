Share:

ISLAMABAD: An award winning Iranian film ‘Taste of Cherry’ directed by Abbas Kiarostami will be screened at Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club on Saturday.

The film ‘Taste of Cherry’ released in 1997 revolves around a man, who drives through a city suburb, in search of someone who can carry out the task of burying him after he commits suicide. Kiarostami’s style in the film is notable for the use of long shots, such as in the closing sequences. He creates distance for the audience from the characters to stimulate reflection on their fate.

The film was awarded the Palme d’Or at the 1997 Cannes Film Festival. Earlier talking to APP, Manwa Film Club coordinator Aijaz Gul said that Iranian cinema has been one of the main enthralling and appealing cinema industry in the world and has gained special status among the world’s cinema industry with its unique and innovative film directing techniques. The film screening would be attended by people from different walks of life.–APP