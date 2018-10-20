Share:

islamabad - Islamabad police have established a cell to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis on immediate basis.

The cell has been established at office of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) who would himself review the issues and direct steps for their immediate resolution within 24 hours. SSP (Operations) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari has said that his doors are always open for the citizens who can visit his office to lodge their issues. He said that the grievances of the people would be immediately addressed who may visit him in case of illegal occupation on their land, misbehaviour of policemen, violation of merit by policemen during professional duties and investigation process and delay in registration of complaints.

He has also directed all police officials to address the complaints of the citizens and fix timings to meet with the people.

He said that indecent attitude of policemen with citizens would not be tolerated and strict disciplinary action to be taken against them.