Islamabad - The degree colleges of the city are facing severe shortage of teaching staff , while the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) itself is functioning without a permanent head, The Nation learned on Friday.

The list of graduate and post graduate institutes suffering from dearth of staff include Islamabad Model College (IMCB) F-10/4, IMCB H-9, IMCB Sihala, Islamabad Post Graduate College (IMPC) H-8, IMPC (B) H-8/4, Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) I-8/3, IMCG (MT) Humak , IMCH (PG) F-7/2, IMCG (PG) F-7/4 and IMCG (PG) G-10/4.

Since the last several years, these colleges are facing a shortage of more than 300 teaching staff in subjects of science and arts.

Sources said that three educational institutes for females including IMCG I-8/3, IMCG Barakahu and IMCG I-14/3 are facing worst crisis as the posts of the teaching staff in the colleges have not yet been sanctioned.

According to official, the colleges either take staff from other colleges on temporary basis or hire teachers on daily wages. Sometimes, they have to depend on qualified school teachers to teach the students.

The official said that on average every college is facing shortage of 10 to 12 teachers. To make matters worse, the colleges do not have any budgeted post while the negligence of authorities is affecting the education standards.

The vacant posts are filled through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) and the process is too lenient causing a number of students to complete their education without having specialised subject teachers. The official said that the post of DG FDE is being run on ad-hoc basis for the past several years.

“The process for filling the vacant posts is initiated by FDE and the department itself is looking towards the government to appoint a permanent head of the department,” said official.

Interestingly, while the colleges face a shortage of teaching staff , a large number of teachers are appointed in FDE on administrative positions. “Teachers are more interested in administrative posts than teaching in class,” said official. Official added that a few teachers were also sent for PhD so that the department could avail their teaching services, but instead they assumed administrative charge in FDE after completion.

“Again a race for assuming the acting charge of DG has begun and senior teachers are lobbying for the post,” said the official.

Senior professor, Dr. Tahir Mehmood said that non-appointment of permanent DG in FDE is the major reason behind the deteriorating situation of education in the city. “There are 423 educational institutes which require serious attention of the government,” he said.

He added that a merit-based appointment should be made for the post of DG and a solid policy should be formulated to improve the public sector education.

Director administration FDE, Dr. Tariq Masood talking to The Nation said that the degree colleges are facing shortage of 300 teaching staff currently. “The process has been initiated by FDE now it’s up-to FPSC when it will recruit the staff,” he said.

He said that FDE is regular in sending the requisition of the vacant posts to the competent authority.

Spokesperson Ministry of Federal Education Taimoor Ali Khan said that the ministry has to appoint the DG FDE after the repatriation of previous official. The previous government had given the acting charge of DG FDE to Hasnaat Quershi who was also in-charge of Private Education Institutions Regulatory Authority (PIERA). After his repatriation to home department, the post is vacant.

He said the issue is under consideration while the responsibilities of the DG are being performed by the current director administration.