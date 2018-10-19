Share:

LOS ANGELES-Cara Delevingne used to hate her eyebrows.

The 26-year-old model-turned-actress is known for her signature full eyebrows, but Cara has admitted that when she was younger, she tried to make them smaller as they looked ‘’like giant slugs’’ on her face.

The British beauty told InStyle magazine: ‘’I did [hate my brows], and my mum would always tell me they were my best feature. ‘’I was like, ‘They look like giant slugs on my face and you think they’re my best feature?’ I wanted small eyebrows, and I’d try to tweeze them down. I was also naturally skinny, but I wanted curves.’’

The ‘Suicide Squad’ star believes that a lot of women harbour insecurities about their appearance.

However, Cara feels that ‘’real beauty’’ comes from within and has argued that less importance should be attached to looks.

She said: ‘’I don’t know why we do that as women. I didn’t start appreciating my brows until everyone else did.

‘’We want to be skinnier, we want to be taller, we want to have a big bum, those are fads, and real beauty is from within.

‘’I mean ... we can all be vain at times, but for me, looks are one of the least meaningful things in my life.’’

Although Cara considers beauty and fashion to both be an ‘’endless pool of creativity’’, it still took her a while to begin experimenting with make-up and different styles.

She explained: ‘’I wanted to be a kid for as long as I could. I treated make-up like a costume or a disguise, whether it was me being a clown or a superhero. ‘’When I started working, I delved into make-up and began to discover my femininity in so many ways. Beauty and fashion created an endless pool of creativity and wonder for me.’’