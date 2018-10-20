Share:

islamabad - The high-ups at the Federal Ombudsman here will hold a meeting with the officials of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on October 26 to discuss the pending implementation issues.

According to the officials at the CDA, the main agenda items include development and possession of Park Enclave Project, Development of E-12 Project, Development and handing over the possession of I-15 Project and the Model Kurri Road.

The agenda points mainly pertain to different Board Members and they have been asked to expedite implementation on the findings of the Wafaqi Mohtasib in the wake of long pendency. Member (Engineering), Member (Estate) and Member (P&D) CDA have been specifically asked to prepare for the meeting. The Chairman CDA has also asked the Members to update the status of the pending cases.

Meanwhile, the Law directorate of the Capital Development Authority has said that no further action should be taken by any of the parties until the court decision, as it discussed the actual incumbent of the office of Director Emergency and Disaster Management, MCI.

There has been a long controversy over the question of who actually holds the office as confusion prevails among the employees regarding whom to report in the official matters.

Muhammad Attaullah was assigned the charge of Director E&DM on look-after basis several months ago but later his orders were cancelled.

In the meantime, he secured a stay order against cancellation of the orders from a court of law which led to the controversy.

The officials of the MCI had approached the Law directorate to decide who the legal incumbent of the office is.